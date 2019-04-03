Ashley CRAIG

Death Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ashley CRAIG.

CRAIG, Ashley Graham:
Passed away on 30 March 2019, aged 93. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth and the late Mary. Loved father of Graham, Richard and Mark and father-in-law of the late Louise. Adored Opa of Holly and Joe and Hannah and great-grandfather of Arabella. A private cremation has taken place. Communications to PO Box 36-157, Northcote, Auckland 0748.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.