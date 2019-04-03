CRAIG, Ashley Graham:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ashley CRAIG.
Passed away on 30 March 2019, aged 93. Dearly loved husband of Elizabeth and the late Mary. Loved father of Graham, Richard and Mark and father-in-law of the late Louise. Adored Opa of Holly and Joe and Hannah and great-grandfather of Arabella. A private cremation has taken place. Communications to PO Box 36-157, Northcote, Auckland 0748.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 3, 2019