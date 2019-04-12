Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur NEWELL. View Sign



In his 86th year, Arthur passed peacefully on Tuesday 9th April 2019, surrounded by family. Devoted husband to Betty for 62 years. Adored father to Marian and Warren, Elaine and Dave, Alison and Steve. Treasured Grandad to Lance and Megan, Stacey and Scott, Nick and Claire, Courtenay, Alex and Daniel, Patrick, Emma. Cherished GG to Kayla, Beau, Grace, Frankie, Luna, Quinn, Lucy, Jeremiah. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Home of Compassion would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Arthur will be held on Saturday 13th April 2019, at 2.00pm, in The Chapel, St Joseph's Home of Compassion (entrance off Fergusson Drive), Upper Hutt.

