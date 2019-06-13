ROSKAM, Arie:
Born Noordwijk Ann Zee 1929, died Wellington, 11 June 2019, aged 90. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee McSweeney). Much loved father and father-in-law of Arie (dec) his partner Emma, Mary, Brian, Vicki (dec) & Greg McPhee, Helen & Mathew Majic, and Katherine & Matthew Davey. Adored Opa of Veronica & Kerry, Angela & Chris, Andrew & Morgan, Arie & Sarah, Tom, Mark & Sam, Willie & Dionne, Mattie, Josephine & Adam, Matt, Petula & Jason, Rob, Nick, Doug, Arie, and Caroline. Opa to his great-grandchildren, Georgia, Hugo, Adelaide, Victoria, Charlie, Harriet, Willem, Milly, and Freddie. Loving brother of Jane & Paul, and brother Billy (Holland), and of the late Tini, Bob and Cor. Thank you to the staff at Sprott House for their friendly care and kindness. A service will be held in St Mary of the Angels Church, 17 Boulcott Street, Wellington, on Saturday 15 June 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Makara Cemetery. Thereafter gathering at The Fork and Brewer, 14 Bond Street, Wellington for refreshments.
Published in Dominion Post on June 13, 2019