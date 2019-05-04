KOSMADAKIS,
Argero (Roula):
May 3rd, 2019. Born in Crete, Greece. 72 years old. Quietly slipped away surrounded by her loving family at Hutt Hospital. Devoted wife of the late Yiannis (John), beloved mother of Andrianna (Vana - supported by Jeremy Hunter), George and Elena. Cherished grandmother of Mihali, Yiannis and Mathias. Loving sister to Evanthia, Petros and their families (Frathelakis, Greece), Nicholas and the late Arestea, and their families (Kondoyannakis, Melbourne). Roula will sadly be missed by all who knew her. Kind, generous and caring. In lieu of flowers donations to St Nektarios would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Roula's funeral service will be held at St Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church, Bay Street, Petone, on Monday, May 6, 2019, at 10.00am, thereafter interment at Makara Cemetery.
"I am at peace, my soul at rest
For with your love,
I was blessed"
Published in Dominion Post on May 4, 2019