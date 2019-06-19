FULI, Apete Naniseni:

1 year of loneliness without you, we miss you at all our family gatherings, birthdays and one on one counsel. You did your best for us all no matter the weather. We remember you today and keep the precious memories of your life in our hearts forever. No more words left to say except 'te alofa' for your family katoa. Forever loved by your wife Lovey, children, in-laws, and your treasured Grandchildren and Great grandchildren.



''We are blessed

because you loved us."



