WHITE,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony WHITE.
Anthony Major Leslie:
10.05.1927 - 15.02.19
Died peacefully at Vincentian Home and Hospital. Loved husband of the late Marjorie Jean White. Special thank you to the staff at Vincentian Home and Hospital for their care of Tony over the years. A funeral service for Tony will be held at The Vincentian Home, 2 Stanley Street, Berhampore, Wellington 6023, on Wednesday 6th March at 2.00pm. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 2, 2019