SUTTON,
Rev Anthony William (Tony):
Died peacefully 5 May 2019, in Auckland, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Clare, father of Camilla, Roger and Jeremy. Grandfather to Alex, Zoe, George, Harry, Jimmy, Noah, Isla and Jude. Funeral service to be held at St Luke's Church, 130 Remuera Road, Auckland, on Saturday, 11 May 2019, at 2.00pm. All communications to the Sutton family C/- PO Box 25-731, St Heliers, Auckland 1740.
Wm Morrison
Funeral Directors Ltd
09 8360029
Published in Dominion Post on May 8, 2019