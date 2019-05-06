SIMPSON,
Anthony Charles (Tony):
Our amazing and much loved husband and Dad, passed away peacefully at home on May 4, 2019 surrounded by all his family. Dearly loved husband and friend of Bets; adored father and father-in-law of Vicki and Neill, Jo and Craig, Susie and Matt, and Sarah and Todd; brother of Julie; brother-in-law of Bruce; and Grandad of Antony, Jordan, Aaron, Briana, Jamie, Hugh, Sabine, Eden, Jack and India. A service will be held to celebrate Tony's life on Thursday, May 9, 1.30pm at The South Wairarapa Working Men's Club, Greytown (West St entrance). In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to The Cancer Society, PO Box 121, Masterton 5840 or may be left at the service. Messages to the Simpson family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743 or may be left on Tony's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 6, 2019