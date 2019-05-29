FAIFAI, Anthony Uaita:
On May 24, 2019, passed away peacefully following a short battle with cancer. Loving partner of Hayley Abbott, and adoring father to baby Zoe Malama Abbott-Faifai. Beloved son of Tony & Ma'anaima Faifai, and the late Malama Faifai. Loving son-in-law of Grant & Eileen Abbott. Much loved by his brother, sisters, nephews, uncles, aunties, cousins and friends. A service for Anthony will be held in Silverstream Retreat, 3 Reynolds Bach Drive, Stokes Valley, Lower Hutt, on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11.30am, before a final farewell is held at Taita Cemetery, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from May 29 to May 30, 2019