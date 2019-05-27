FAHEY,
Anthony Joseph (Tony):
Of Otaki. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 23 May 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Agnes (Pat). Loved father of Anthony, Greg, John, Patricia, Maria (dec'd), Gabrielle and Denise. Much loved Grandad to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A Rosary will be held at St Mary's Pukekaraka Chapel, Convent Road, Otaki, Tonight, Monday 27 May 2019, at 7.00pm, with Requiem Mass to be held at the Church on Tuesday 28 May 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation at The Avenue Crematorium, Levin. In lieu of flowers donations to St Vincent de Paul would be greatly appreciated and can be left at the Mass.
Published in Dominion Post on May 27, 2019