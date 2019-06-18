VOWLES, Anne Jocelyn:
Peacefully in Taupo, surrounded by family, on 13th June 2019, in her 89th year. Much loved wife of Roland; cherished Mum and mother-in-law of Susan and her partner, Peter; Judith & Tim; Christine & Charles; Philippa & Richard. Treasured grandmother to Julia, Ethan, Nicola and William; and great-grandmother to Myles. As per Anne's wishes, a private service has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations please to Lake Taupo Hospice Inc., PO Box 950, Taupo.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on June 18, 2019