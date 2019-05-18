OLDERSHAW, Anne:
Passed away on 15 May 2019, in Wellington, aged 88. Dearly loved and loving wife of the late Jack. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Deborah & Stuart, and Craig & Amanda. Anne will be missed and remembered fondly by grandchildren Alex & Charles and Gemma, Tom & Henry. Sincere thanks to the staff from Village at the Park for their ongoing care and support of Anne. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Hospitals Foundation (Anne was a volunteer there for many years) at whf.org.nz would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Oldershaw family' may be posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington 6242, or left on Anne's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz. A service to celebrate Anne's life will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Wednesday 5 June 2019, at 2.00pm. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from May 18 to June 3, 2019