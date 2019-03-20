SOWRY, Anne-Marie
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne-Marie SOWRY.
(nee Smith):
12.08.1942 – 17.03.2019
Died peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her loved ones, aged 76. Mother to Glen, Vicki and Tracy, and deeply loved GranAnne to Kane, Charlotte, Pip, Levi and Joel. A beautiful, honest and sincere daughter, sister, mother, GranAnne and friend to all who loved her. Her wicked sense of humour lives on in us all. Anne-Marie's Funeral Mass to celebrate her life will be held at 2.00pm, Thursday 21 March, at St. Mary of the Angels, Boulcott Street, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 20, 2019