FITZGERALD,
Anne Watson (nee Taylor):
On Saturday, 23 February 2019, peacefully at Aversham House, Masterton, in her 87th year. Dearly loved wife of Dermot. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Craig and Debbie (Pahiatua), Steven (late) and Lucy, Jenny and Mike Griffith (Masterton). Loved Granny B of Dustin and Hannah; Henry, Sophie and Annie; Ben and Lisa, Josh and Pip, and Duncan, and great-granny to her 3 great-grandchildren. Loved sister-in-law and aunty of Colleen and Warren Butler (Tauranga), and their families. A Service to celebrate Anne's life will be held at St. Matthews Church, Church Street, Masterton on Thursday, 28 February at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 25, 2019