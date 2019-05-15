DAVIES,
Anne Kathleen (Annie):
Of Wanaka, on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Dunedin Hospital. With deep sadness we share this with you. Long beloved wife of Alastair Heine; adored mother of Millie Heine; dearly loved daughter of Winton and Judy Davies; precious angel sister of Heather Davies and Libby Blackley; loved sister-in-law of Amanda Heine, Sarah Heine and Rik Twyman, Donna Warren, and Stephen Blackley; treasured Auntie Annie of Megan and Kirsten Blackley, and Brianna Heine. In lieu of flowers, donations to KidsCan www.kidscan.org.nz. A celebration of Annie's life will be held at 3.00pm on Friday, May 17, at the Lookout Lodge, 285 Maungawera Valley Road, Wanaka. All welcome including latecomers. Messages to PO Box 136, Wanaka 9343.
Published in Dominion Post from May 15 to May 17, 2019