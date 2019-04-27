CONROY, Anne Elizabeth

(nee Bonisch):

Of Whitby, formerly of Newlands, Wellington. Suddenly, but peacefully, on 23 April 2019, aged 78 years. She will leave a huge hole in so many lives, not least of all husband Edmund (Eddie), sons Jim, David, Paul, Stephen, and daughter Maree. Mother-in-law to Kim, Arnna, Sue, Charlotte, Sean and Josie, Liz. Very proud Grandma of Nick, Renee, Liam, Hannah, Sophie, Aaron, Matt, Micah, Maisie, Lily, Ryan and Ava, and Great-Grandma of Cooper.

She has touched so many lives and is now forever in the loving arms of the Lord.

Many thanks to the caring staff at Wellington Hospital for their empathy and professionalism. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Vincent de Paul, Plimmerton, would be appreciated and may be left at the church. Messages for 'The Family of Anne Conroy' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. Requiem Mass for Anne will be celebrated in the Church of St Theresa, 210 St Andrew's Road, Plimmerton, on Tuesday 30 April 2019 at 11.00am. Vigil prayers and a time of sharing will be held in the church on Monday 29 April at 7.30pm.





