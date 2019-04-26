CHONG, Anne:
30.12.1929 - 17.04.2019
Passed away peacefully after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy Chong. Honoured mother of Lionel, Robyn and Denise. Mother-in-law of Diane, Spencer and Harvey. Grandmother of Justin, Kristen, Nicholas, Elizabeth, David, Maryanne, Peter, Simon and Michael. Sincere thanks to the staff of former Johnsonvale Rest Home and the staff at Alexandra Rest Home for their care of Anne. Messages and tributes to 'the Chong family' may be placed in Anne's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A private service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 26, 2019