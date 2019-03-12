BROSNAHAN, Anne:
Formerly of Wellington. On March 10, 2019, at home, in her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Cyril. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Peter & Katie. Loved Nan-Anne to Sarah, Anna & Ben, the late Christen, and great-grandma-Anne to Charlie and Tom. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary of the Angels, Boulcott St, Wellington, on Thursday, March 14, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Dominion Post on Mar. 12, 2019