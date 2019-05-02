BEAUMONT,
Anne Elizabeth (Mummy):
Of Pukerua Bay. Passed away peacefully on Monday 29 April 2019. Loved wife of the late John. Loved Mummy of Jean and Tony, Helen and Jimmy, Richard and Kyoko, David and Joy, Christopher and Sue, Michael and Kerry. Dearly loved Granny of Jack, Bryn, Sharnika, Leon, Sarah, Ellie, Maya, Alexander and John. Beloved sister of Gill Tebbs and Peter Rawnsley. Special thanks to the St Theresa's Plimmerton parish family for their prayers and ongoing support given for many years to Anne. The family would also like to express their heartfelt thanks to Longview Home for their care.
Rest in peace
A Requiem Mass to celebrate Anne's life will be held in St Theresa's Catholic Church, James Street, Plimmerton, on Monday 6 May commencing at 11.00am, thereafter to the Whenua Tapu Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from May 2 to May 4, 2019