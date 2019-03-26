SUE, Anna May:
On 24 March 2019, passed away peacefully at Rita Angus Retirement Village, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter, beloved mother of Gino, Ricky, Perry and Christina. Loved Mama of Matthew, Timothy, Taylor and Ryan and Por Por of Anika.
You will be dearly missed
and forever in our hearts.
Special thanks to the staff of Rita Angus Retirement Village for their care and support of Anna. In lieu of flowers donations to The NZ Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to Anna's family may be left in her tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Anna will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Friday 29th March at 11.30am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 26, 2019