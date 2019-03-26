Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna SUE. View Sign



On 24 March 2019, passed away peacefully at Rita Angus Retirement Village, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of Peter, beloved mother of Gino, Ricky, Perry and Christina. Loved Mama of Matthew, Timothy, Taylor and Ryan and Por Por of Anika.

You will be dearly missed

and forever in our hearts.

Special thanks to the staff of Rita Angus Retirement Village for their care and support of Anna. In lieu of flowers donations to The NZ Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to Anna's family may be left in her tribute book at







A service to celebrate the life of Anna will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Friday 29th March at 11.30am, thereafter private cremation.

