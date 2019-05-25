ROBERTS, Anna Elizabeth:
Passed away suddenly on
20 May 2019, aged 18. Loved daughter to Paul & Ruth, sister to Nathan, granddaughter to Margaret, niece to Owen, David & Jan, Tim & Val and Kevin & Misae, cousin to Levi, Callum, Liam, Lauchie, David & Becky. A funeral service for Anna will be held in St Christopher's Anglican Church, corner of Main Road and Lyndhurst Street, Tawa, on Tuesday 28 May at 2.00pm.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on May 25, 2019