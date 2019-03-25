JONES, Ann (Mary Ann)
(nee Aitchison):
Peacefully at home on 23 March 2019, aged 84 years. Much loved wife of George Jones (dec). Forever loved mother of Julie and Sheryl. Beloved grandmother of Toni & David and Kerri & Kevin. Doting great-grandmother of Jackson, Maddison and Parker. Will be sadly missed by all of her friends and family. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice may be left at the service. A memorial service for Ann will be held in Kingswood, cnr King & Cairo Streets, on Wednesday, 27 March 2019 at 2.00pm. All messages to "Ann Jones' family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019