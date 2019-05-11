MacPHERSON, Anita:
On Monday, May 6, 2019, suddenly at her home, in her 60th year. Dearly loved daughter of the late Irina and Norman MacPherson. Dearly loved sister of Sylvia Jensen and Colvin MacPherson, and sister-in-law of Gordon and Linda. Cherished cousin of Rasma and Karina and aunty of Nicholas and Larissa, Daniel and Krista. Loved by the rest of her extended family. We will gather to farewell Anita at St Paul's Lutheran Church, 14 King St, Newtown, Wellington, on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 11.30am, followed by interment at Makara Cemetery. We invite you to bring cut, unwrapped flowers or greenery, to the service. Anita will be missed by all her friends and family who will remember her zest for life. The family are very grateful for the friendship, support and love of all Anita's friends, especially Ellory for his generosity in opening his home to Anita.
Published in Dominion Post on May 11, 2019