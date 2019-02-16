Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angelina LUNGULESCU. View Sign



LUNGULESCU, Angelina:

22.10.1919 – 14.2.2019

Angelina passed away peacefully in her sleep, at home, on 14 February 2019. Aged 99. Dearly loved wife of the late Constantin. Loved and precious mother and mother-in-law of Elena and Colin. Much loved and loving grandmother of Campbell and Ceilidh. Loved daughter of Iovan and Eufrozina Molcut. Adored by all of her nieces and nephews. Angelina was a kind, gentle, compassionate, wise and sensible woman, and a loyal and caring friend. A hard working person of great integrity, a wonderful cook, gardener and seamstress, and a beautiful soul. A true angel. Angelina leaves a huge hole in our hearts and she will be remembered with great love. Sincere thanks to all who helped care for Angelina over the past 3 years.

La revedere scumpa mea – Until we meet again

Friends and acquaintances are warmly invited to attend her funeral service at the Romanian Orthodox Church of St Mary, 511 Adelaide Road, Berhampore, on Wednesday 20 February 2019, at 11am, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery. Messages for the family may be left in Angelina's tribute book at









Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019

