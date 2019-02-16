|
LUNGULESCU, Angelina:
22.10.1919 – 14.2.2019
Angelina passed away peacefully in her sleep, at home, on 14 February 2019. Aged 99. Dearly loved wife of the late Constantin. Loved and precious mother and mother-in-law of Elena and Colin. Much loved and loving grandmother of Campbell and Ceilidh. Loved daughter of Iovan and Eufrozina Molcut. Adored by all of her nieces and nephews. Angelina was a kind, gentle, compassionate, wise and sensible woman, and a loyal and caring friend. A hard working person of great integrity, a wonderful cook, gardener and seamstress, and a beautiful soul. A true angel. Angelina leaves a huge hole in our hearts and she will be remembered with great love. Sincere thanks to all who helped care for Angelina over the past 3 years.
La revedere scumpa mea – Until we meet again
Friends and acquaintances are warmly invited to attend her funeral service at the Romanian Orthodox Church of St Mary, 511 Adelaide Road, Berhampore, on Wednesday 20 February 2019, at 11am, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery. Messages for the family may be left in Angelina's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123 Newtown 6242.
Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019