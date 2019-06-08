WEST,
Andrew John (Andy):
Formerly of Paraparaumu and Wellington Eastern Suburbs. Joined his beloved wife Libby on Friday 7 June 2019, aged 76 years. Much loved by his children Stu, Fran and Cat and partners Gail and Riaan. Much loved Grandad of Anaru, Penelope Pumpkin-Bum and Markus. Thank you to the BUPA Whitby Rest Home for their loving care. A farewell for Andy will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Tuesday 11 June 2019 at 1.00pm, therafter private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Wellington, 9 Mahara Place, Waikanae 5036 would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post on June 8, 2019