SHACKLETON,
Andrew (Andy):
Long time resident of Auckland, originally from Miramar. Passed away suddenly at home on 26 April 2019. Beloved husband of Kerry Anne. Loved father of Simone, Tracey and Anita, and father-in-law of Nolen. Cherished grandfather to Molly and Lucas.
Maker of music, spreader of kindness and cheer, distributor of doughnuts before dinner.
Will be sorely missed. Friends are welcome to a celebration of Andy's life at Birkenhead RSA, on Friday 3 May at 3.00pm. Messages to family can be sent to: 639 Wellsford Valley Road, Port Albert, RD3 Wellsford 0973.
Published in Dominion Post on May 1, 2019