PETTIT,
Andrew Charles (Andy):
In the early hours of Tuesday, March 19, 2019, Andrew passed away suddenly. Andrew was a dearly loved father of Bennie and Sarah Pettit. A friend of Meg Waddington (mother of Bennie and Sarah). Son of Michael and Anne, brother and brother-in-law to Mike and Nic, and much loved uncle to Mitchell, Natala, Anamieke, Phoebe, Hugo and Macie Pettit. Andrew was a caring, giving and selfless individual who was a loved member of his family, the Masterton community and former Russell community, whom he touched the lives of many. Messages can be sent c/-PO Box 460, Masterton 5840, or left on Andy's tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz A service to celebrate Andrew's life will be held in Masterton Community Church, 117 Ngaumutawa Road, Masterton, on Monday, March 25, 2019, at 11.00am, thereafter followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 21, 2019