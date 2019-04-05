VEGAR, Andelka:
Passed away 5 April 2018. In loving memory of a devoted and courageous mother and grandmother (Baba). Lovingly remembered for her love and dedication to her family. Precious memories of a mum and Baba will stay in our hearts forever. We miss you and love you very much. Your family - Joe & Drina, Paul & Terri and your grandchildren and their partners.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 5, 2019