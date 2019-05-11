TUALIMA, Anaseteasia:

21.02.1939 - 12.05.2009



10 years ago you left us and we never got to say goodbye.

We would come and visit your grave every day wanting to be near you again - yet over the years we've learned that you aren't far away at all. We see you every day in the way we laugh, see reflections of you in each other and in the way we care for our own children. It's not goodbye when you are still with us in our hearts. We love you Mum,

now and always xox



