TURNER, Amy Evelyn
(nee Lonergan):
Mike, Aoife, Oonagh, and Donnacha wish to express their heartfelt thanks to relatives, friends, neighbours, and work colleagues who supported them in various ways during their recent sad and unexpected loss of Amy. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers, food, phone calls, visits, tributes, donations made to the Wellington Free Ambulance (Wairarapa Service) and the presence of so many at the service. A special thanks to the Emergency Services Personnel who attended Amy; to Fr Eddie Condra for his guidance and comforting words; to the Management and staff of ASB and the Warehouse for their tremendous support; to the Warehouse staff for their fitting tribute; and to those in the wider community, many who we do not know, who have offered comfort and support to us during this time. We are comforted in the knowledge that Amy has touched the lives of so many wonderful people. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement to each and every one of you. Visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 27, 2019