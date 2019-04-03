Alyth PLIMMER

Death Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alyth PLIMMER.

PLIMMER, Alyth McHardie:
Peacefully on Sunday 31st March 2019, at Wellington Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of John. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Elizabeth, Johnny and Sally, and Felicity and Tim. Cherished grandmother of Tim and Nita, Jamie and Bec, Georgina and Oliver, Suzannah, Eliza, Johnny, Edward, and Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A funeral service will take place at Old St Paul's, 34 Mulgrave Street, Wellington, on Friday 5th April 2019, at 1.00pm. Followed by private cremation.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ Tel. 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.