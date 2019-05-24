McCLELLAN, Althea Joan:
Peacefully on Wednesday 22 May 2019, at Harbourview Rest Home, in her 80th year. Loved wife of Neil. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Graeme and Lea-ann (dec), Trevor, Gill and Rob. Loved grandmother of Crystal, Amanda, Rebecca, Vance and great-grandmother of Isabelle. Donations in memory of Althea to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Althea's life will be held at St Alban's Anglican Church, Main Road, Pauatahanui, on Monday 27 May 2019, commencing at 1.30pm. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from May 24 to May 25, 2019