RAMAGE,

Alma Margaret (née Arthur):

Passed away with family holding her hand on Sunday 17 February 2019. Aged 89 years. At peace now after a long battle with Alzheimers. Loved childhood friend and wife of the late Bruce Ramage. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Jenny Ramage & Mark Frickleton, Gail & Gerard Kissick, Anne & Richard Burston, and Adrian & Lynda Ramage. Much loved Grandma of Jessica, Joanna, Rachael, Paul and Zack, and Great-Grandma of Felix. Caring aunty and friend to many. A service to celebrate Alma's life will be held in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9 -11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Friday 22 February 2019, at 2.00pm. Sincere thanks to all who helped care for Alma over the past three years, particularly to the staff at Summerset on the Coast. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alma's memory to the Neurological Foundation Human Brain Bank would be very much appreciated. These may be left at the service, or by online banking: 02-0159-0414088-00, Reference "Human Brain Research", or by cheque: made out to "School of Medicine Foundation – Human Brain Research" and mailed to School of Medicine Foundation, c/- Alumni Relations & Development, The University of Auckland, Private Bag 92019, Auckland 1142 (specifying that the donation is for human brain research). Thank you.

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

