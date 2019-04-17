MIHAERE,
Alma Edmond: MNZM
Died peacefully at home surrounded by family, aged 88 years. Dearly loved by his three sons - Rex, Tama, Clarke and daughter Desiree (deceased). Beloved partner of K. Mere Waitaiki. Step-dad of Phyllis, Keri, Hine, Derrick and Natalie. Loving koro to his whãnau whãnui. Loved and respected by all of those lives he touched, be it sporting or community organisations. The whanau are ever so grateful to Dr McCabe and to Te Omanga Hospice staff for their compassionate care.
"Kua hinga te tõtara i
Te Waonui a Tãne"
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 17, 2019