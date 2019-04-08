JARDEN, Allan William:

Service No. 211893, WO 2nd Class, NZ Army. Suddenly at home on Friday 5 April 2019. Aged 75 years. Much loved husband for 55 years of Shirley. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter & Karen, Darrell & Belinda, and Brendon & Erena. Adored Poppa of Melissa, Benjamin, Angela, Chanel, Mason, Arliyah (dec), Thomas and Joshua, and Great-Poppa to Ivy. Loved by son number

4 Danny. A service to celebrate Allan's life will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 10 April 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private family farewell at Kapiti Crematorium. In lieu of flowers, donations in Allan's memory to the Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for "The Jarden Family" may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home

NZIFH FDANZ

04 2985168



