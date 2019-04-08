Allan JARDEN

  • "Will miss your humour. Like the song says, a time for..."
    - Margy
  •  
    - Janice Given
  • "Thinking of you all at this time. Remembering the last 40..."
    - Janice Given
  • "So sorry for your loss Shirley, we are both thinking of you..."
    - Jaki & Clive Williams
  • "So sorry to hear of Allan's passing. Deepest sympathies to..."
    - Tracey Chandler

JARDEN, Allan William:
Service No. 211893, WO 2nd Class, NZ Army. Suddenly at home on Friday 5 April 2019. Aged 75 years. Much loved husband for 55 years of Shirley. Loved father and father-in-law of Peter & Karen, Darrell & Belinda, and Brendon & Erena. Adored Poppa of Melissa, Benjamin, Angela, Chanel, Mason, Arliyah (dec), Thomas and Joshua, and Great-Poppa to Ivy. Loved by son number
4 Danny. A service to celebrate Allan's life will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 10 April 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private family farewell at Kapiti Crematorium. In lieu of flowers, donations in Allan's memory to the Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for "The Jarden Family" may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 8, 2019
