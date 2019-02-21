Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Was Promoted to Glory on February 20, 2019, aged 71 after a journey through the many stages of Parkinson's Disease. Much loved husband of Marlene. Dedicated father and father-in-law of Stefan, Bridget and Wayne, Callum and Faenza. Brother and brother-in-law of Ian (dec'd) and Margaret, Jan, Margie. Cherished Papa of Isaac, Joel, James, Hannah, Jakob, William, Archie, Samson, Isla and Levi. Dearly loved brother-in-law of Viv and Denis, Joy and Keith. A special friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A special thanks to the staff of Gardenview Care Home and Masonic Rest Home Hospital for their care and compassion. A service to celebrate Allan's life will be held at The Salvation Army, Durham Street, Levin on Saturday 23 February at 11.00am.







DUNSMORE, Allan Burt:Was Promoted to Glory on February 20, 2019, aged 71 after a journey through the many stages of Parkinson's Disease. Much loved husband of Marlene. Dedicated father and father-in-law of Stefan, Bridget and Wayne, Callum and Faenza. Brother and brother-in-law of Ian (dec'd) and Margaret, Jan, Margie. Cherished Papa of Isaac, Joel, James, Hannah, Jakob, William, Archie, Samson, Isla and Levi. Dearly loved brother-in-law of Viv and Denis, Joy and Keith. A special friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's New Zealand would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A special thanks to the staff of Gardenview Care Home and Masonic Rest Home Hospital for their care and compassion. A service to celebrate Allan's life will be held at The Salvation Army, Durham Street, Levin on Saturday 23 February at 11.00am. Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 21, 2019

