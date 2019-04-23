BILBROUGH, Allan Ingram:
On 21 April 2019, passed away unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital, aged 83 years. Loving husband of the late Beverley, loving father of Geoff, Nicola, and Phil, loving father-in-law of Suzie, Dave, and Louisa, much loved grandad of Tim, Sarah, Lizzie, Katie, Imogen, and Eliza, loved brother of Norman and brother-in-law of Lorraine. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Allan Bilbrough, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Multiple Sclerosis and Parkinson's Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to Celebrate Allan's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Friday, 26 April at 2.00pm.
"We will all miss you dearly.
Rest in Peace"
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019