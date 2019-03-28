STEWART, Alistair Donald:
Peacefully on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at Palmerston North, in his 86th year. Loved husband and life companion of Beverley for 59 years. Admired Dad of Gregg and Susan, Janet and Ian Woodhouse. Treasured Grandad of Callum, Archie, Corey, Tyler and Hayden. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cancer Society, PO Box 5170, Palmerston North 4441 would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Alistair will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Saturday 30th March 2019 at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 28, 2019