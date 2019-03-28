Alistair STEWART

Death Notice
Guest Book
  • "Dear Janet, Ian, Callum and Archie. We are sorry to hear of..."
    - Michelle & David Harman
  • "Our condolences to you all. A lovely man who will be missed..."
    - Wayne and Arlene Dunn
  • "Condolences to all the family. Alistair was well respected..."
    - Esma Stevenson

STEWART, Alistair Donald:
Peacefully on Tuesday 26th March 2019 at Palmerston North, in his 86th year. Loved husband and life companion of Beverley for 59 years. Admired Dad of Gregg and Susan, Janet and Ian Woodhouse. Treasured Grandad of Callum, Archie, Corey, Tyler and Hayden. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cancer Society, PO Box 5170, Palmerston North 4441 would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Alistair will be held at the Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Saturday 30th March 2019 at 10.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.