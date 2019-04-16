MILLAR,
Alistair Hugh MacLean:
Passed away peacefully at home on 15 April 2019, aged 89 years. Loved husband of Alison, cherished Dad of Catherine and Julie, father-in-law of Brian, and loving Papa to Kaitlin. Funeral to celebrate Alistair's life will be held at St Paul's Anglican Church, cnr Kapiti Road and Langdale Avenue, Paraparaumu, at 11.00am, on Thursday 18 April, to be followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donation to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington 6242, would be appreciated. Messages may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
FDANZ–NZIFH 04 298-5168
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 16, 2019