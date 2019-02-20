DAVYS, Alistair Roy:
Formerly of Masterton. Peacefully at Lower Hutt on 18 February 2019, aged 72 years. Very much loved brother of Neville, and the late Penny Dyett. Loved uncle of Carol (Australia), Ruth (Switzerland), Ali (Australia), and their families. A service for Alistair will be held in the Wainuiomata Union Church, 108 Main Road, Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt, on Friday 22 February 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 20, 2019