WILSON, Alison Ritchie:
Died on 11th May 2019, surrounded by family, love and song. Adored partner of Ian. Much loved mother of Alan, Fiona, Moira and Kevin. Wonderful Granma to Elise and Luc, Sam, Matt and Grace and Otis, Millie and Arlo. Teacher, social worker, counsellor and activist. We thank the people who live, work and visit Te Hopai Home and Hospital for the gentle care and friendship given to Alison and the family over the last three years. Messages to the family may be sent to 102/22 Herd St, Wellington 6011, or left at
deaths.dompost.co.nz. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to; Wellington HELP at www.wellingtonhelp.org.nz, the End-of-Life-Choice Society of NZ at www.eolc.org.nz or the Te Hopai Trust at www.tehopai.co.nz. A celebration of Alison's life will begin at 4.00pm on Sunday, 2nd June 2019 at St Andrew's on the Terrace, Wellington, and continue afterwards in the church hall in Scottish fashion.
Published in Dominion Post on May 25, 2019