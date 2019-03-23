Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alison SEXTON. View Sign



Passed away on Wednesday 20 March 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jim Sexton; much loved mother Joanne, Stephanie and Craig; mother-in-law of Daniel and Jojo; proud sister of Clive Gibbard.

After a valiant battle against melanoma,

you can now rest in peace brave lady.

Thank you to the amazing staff at Te Omanga Hospice and the 3rd floor staff at the hospital wing of Bob Scott; your support to mum and our family was outstanding and much appreciated. Alison proudly served as the first female president of the LHMRSA for many years, until 2018 when she stood down due to illness. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Alison's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Tuesday 26 March at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Sexton family" c/- PO Box 30-127 Lower Hutt, 5040.







Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019

