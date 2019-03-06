CONNOR, Alison Freda
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alison CONNOR.
(formerly Pigou) (nee Hay):
Passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019 at Aroha Care Centre, Taita; aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Dave Connor and Bruce Pigou. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David & Vicki Pigou, Peter Pigou and John & Heather Pigou. Treasured grandma of Jo & Kieran, Simon & Nicole, Ben, Cameron, and Julia, and great grandma of Tommy. Dearest friend and companion of Jim Laidlaw. Special thanks to the caring staff at Aroha Care Centre. A service for Alison will be held at St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, 6 Dunns St, Silverstream, on Friday 8 March at 2.00pm followed by private interment.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 6, 2019