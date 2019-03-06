Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alison CONNOR. View Sign



Passed away peacefully on March 3, 2019 at Aroha Care Centre, Taita; aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Dave Connor and Bruce Pigou. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David & Vicki Pigou, Peter Pigou and John & Heather Pigou. Treasured grandma of Jo & Kieran, Simon & Nicole, Ben, Cameron, and Julia, and great grandma of Tommy. Dearest friend and companion of Jim Laidlaw. Special thanks to the caring staff at Aroha Care Centre. A service for Alison will be held at St Margaret's Presbyterian Church, 6 Dunns St, Silverstream, on Friday 8 March at 2.00pm followed by private interment.







Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 6, 2019

