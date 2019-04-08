Alisdair HILL

HILL, Alisdair McKenzie:
Passed away peacefully at Eldon Lodge on Saturday, 6 April 2019, aged 75 years. Much loved husband for 52 years of Jean. Loved Dad of Jeff & Karen, grandfather of Jacobi and Brittany, and Poppa to Alanah. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Ian & Nancy and a loved uncle to Karen, Kenneth and Graeme. Thanks to the amazing team at Eldon Lodge for their loving care. A service to celebrate Alisdair's life will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Wednesday 10 April 2019, at 2.30pm, thereafter private cremation.
