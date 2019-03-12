HULSBOSCH,
Alida Johanna:
Suddenly on Thursday, 7th March 2019, aged 88. Loved wife of Arie (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Frank, and Richard & Michelle. Loved grandmother (Ema) of Ester. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be left in Alida's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Alida will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Thursday, 14 March 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 12, 2019