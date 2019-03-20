RAY, Alice Marie (Marie):
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice RAY.
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kath & Bazz, David & Liz, and the late Iain. Much loved grandmother to Michael, Fiona, Lauren, Jo & Aaron. Great-grandmother to Luke. Grateful thanks to all the staff of Elderslea for the care and compassion they gave to Marie. In accordance with Marie's wishes a private family service has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 20, 2019