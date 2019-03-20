Alice RAY

RAY, Alice Marie (Marie):

Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in her 96th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kath & Bazz, David & Liz, and the late Iain. Much loved grandmother to Michael, Fiona, Lauren, Jo & Aaron. Great-grandmother to Luke. Grateful thanks to all the staff of Elderslea for the care and compassion they gave to Marie. In accordance with Marie's wishes a private family service has been held.

Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 20, 2019
