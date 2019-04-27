CALDER,
Alice Elizabeth (Beth): QSM.
Of Levin. Passed away 25th April 2019. Aged 88 years. Much loved wife of the late Phil. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Warren (Perth), Mark (Perth), Jan & Pat (Waikanae), Grant (Levin), Averil & Ian (Townsville), Scott & Sandie (Levin), and Rachel & Chris (Levin). Much loved grandma of Todd, Tim & Rebekah; Adrian; Jessica & Jordan; Coltyn & Jaxon, and loved great-grandma. Special thanks to the staff at Unit 1, Masonic Village, Levin, for their dedicated care of Beth and their kindness to the family. A tribute for Beth may be left on her page at www.tributes.co.nz. Funeral service details are to follow. No flowers by request. Thank you.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 27, 2019