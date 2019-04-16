REEVES, Alfred Stanley:
|
Born London, England, 10 July 1931. Died on 13 April 2019, in his 88th year. Much loved husband of Iris, and treasured father and father-in-law of Jacquelyn, Susan & Dennis, Paul & Vanessa, and the late Alasdair. A much loved grandfather of Jesse, Daniel, Aimee, Sarajane, Jeb, Claire and Lauren. Great-grandfather to Kaspa, Curren, Reef and Riley. Much loved by us all. Many thanks to the staff at Winara Rest Home for the care shown to us all. A service will be held at 2.00pm today (16 April 2019) at Kaitawa Crematorium, Waikanae Cemetery, Waikanae.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 16, 2019