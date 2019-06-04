CAMPBELL,
Alfred Brown (Brownie):
Went to be with our Lord on Sunday, June 2, 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Heather. Much loved Dad of Cath and Eddie, Cherith and Alan, Shalome and Hec, Logan and Kim and Aaron and Fiona. Loving grandfather of Anna, James, Leah, Nath & Bek, Josiah, Brooke & Tommy, Jack, Campbell, Eli, Eve, Noah, Tobias, Josh, Ethan & Matthew.
Ps. 51:14
'My tongue shall sing aloud
of thy righteousness'.
Messages to the Campbell family, c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North 4441. A celebration service for Brownie will be held at Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Friday, June 7 at 12.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on June 4, 2019