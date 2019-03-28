HISLOP, Alexander
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alexander HISLOP.
Robert Victor (Sandy):
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Regional Hospital on 25th March 2019, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband of Glenis and a loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle. Messages to 'the Hislop family' can be placed in Sandy's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Sandy's funeral service will be held at the Salvation Army Wellington City Citadel, 92 Vivian Street, Wellington, on Tuesday 2nd April, at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 28, 2019